Austin man charged with sharing explicit photos of woman to Reddit

May 31—An Austin man has entered pleas to charges that he disseminated graphic photos of a woman.

Jacob Louis Cano, 24, was charged with three felony counts of nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images and pleaded not guilty to all three during a first appearance Wednesday in Mower County District Court.

According to the court complaint, on May 23, officers at the Austin Police Department responded to a report of the sharing of explicit images at a northwest Austin residence.

Upon speaking to the victim, officers learned that she had received a link to Reddit from a person she didn't know informing her of sexually explicit pictures and an account with her information.

The victim told police that she had sent the private photos to Cano, who was her then boyfriend, but who she had since broken up with.

A detective with APD obtained a search warrant from Reddit, Inc. and received account information and suspected posts including an IP address that the detective was able to trace back to a Charter Communications account that allegedly identified Cano.

Cano will next be in court for an initial appearance on June 12. A jury trial is currently scheduled for Sept. 11.