Austin man charged with two felonies in alleged domestic assault

Jul. 17—AUSTIN — An Austin man was charged with two felonies and two misdemeanors after police say he assaulted a woman and was found to have a TASER in his apartment earlier this week.

Shawn Christopher Wlaschin, 35, was charged in Mower County District court with prohibited use/possession of tear gas/stun gun, domestic assault by strangulation and two misdemeanor counts of domestic assault.

He made his first appearance in court on the charges Friday morning in front of Judge Kevin Siefken who set conditional bail at $5,000 and unconditional bail at $50,000.

Wlaschin was arrested Wednesday morning, July 14, after a brief negotiation with law enforcement that shut down streets near his apartment in the 500 block of West Oakland Avenue in Austin.

Austin police were called about 8:45 a.m. Wednesday to the apartment building for a report of an assault. When an officer arrived, a woman ran out of an alley and to the officer's squad. Before the officer arrived, the woman had been hiding in a backyard in the area because she was afraid of Wlaschin, the criminal complaint states.

The officer drove the woman to another location to interview her about the alleged incident. The woman told the officer that Wlaschin "slammed her head down and caused injury to her right eye." The woman also reported that the day before Wlaschin had put his hands around her neck and began to strangle her.

"(The woman) indicated it took approximately 15 seconds, but seemed like forever because she could not breathe. She indicated that the defendant was gritting his teeth and had a very strong grip on her neck," the criminal complaint reads. "She felt she was going to pass out and felt her vision narrowing. (The woman) stated her neck hurt after being strangled and she had a headache."

Court documents note that the woman had bruising over most of her visible body parts.

While an officer interviewed the woman, other officers went to the apartment building to speak with Wlaschin, who was contacted by phone by a police negotiator. He reportedly told officers that everything was fine and he was going to finish getting ready for the day and then do something on the computer so he did not want to leave the apartment. Officers told him he needed to come out and that the residence was surrounded.

Wlaschin eventually came out and told officers that the woman was "off her meds and they were having a bad day," the criminal complaint states.

Officers got a warrant for the apartment and found two BB guns, drug paraphernalia, "a large amount of knives, brass knuckles" and an expandable baton. A TASER was also found.

Wlaschin's next court appearance is scheduled for July 29.