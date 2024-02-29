Austin man faces murder charges related to mass shooting near Dan Ryan: police

An Austin man has been charged in connection with a mass shooting that killed a man and injured three others in the Grand Crossing neighborhood Monday night, according to Chicago police.

Trivell Pruitt, 53, faces single counts of first-degree murder and attempted murder after he allegedly shot and killed a 59-year-old man who police believe was a bystander to an argument on the 7100 block of State Street near the Dan Ryan Expressway.

Pruitt was also shot during the dispute and two other men, 30 and 49, were also injured, according to police.

Pruitt is expected to appear before a Cook County judge for a detention hearing Thursday, police said.

The shooting in Grand Crossing was one of three mass shootings that rocked Chicago over Sunday and Monday, killing a total of five people from Rogers Park to Chatham.