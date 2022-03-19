Austin man faces several drug charges including possession near a child

Mar. 19—An Austin man has entered pleas to a variety of drug-related charges including storing drugs around a child.

Jeb Lee Surritt, 37

Jeb Lee Surritt, 37, of Austin, pleaded not guilty to felony third degree drug possession, fifth degree drug possession and storing methamphetamine in the presence of a child. He also pleaded not guilty to gross misdemeanor possessing a firearm while using and two misdemeanors of fourth degree DWI and possessing metal knuckles.

According to the court complaint, Surritt was pulled over by a Mower County deputy at around 2:55 p.m. on Feb. 24, after he was observed serving in his 2010 Dodge Ram 1500. At the time of the stop the deputy noticed Surritt had dilated pupils and both his hands and eyes were twitching.

The deputy asked the defendant to perform a field sobriety test, which Surritt failed on two of the six with another coming up inconclusive.

After placing Surritt under arrest, the deputy searched him and discovered approximately 15.50 grams of methamphetamine and $1,109 in a jacket pocket. Surritt allegedly claimed that neither the drugs nor the jacket belonged to him.

A search of the vehicle turned up a set of metal knuckles. Later, after he was transported to the Mower County Jail, Surritt was presented with a warrant for a blood or urine sample. He agreed to provide the blood sample.

The complaint states that during an interview with an Austin Police detective, Surritt admitted to using methamphetamine and that he would test positive. He also said he didn't know how much methamphetamine he had on his person and denied selling drugs.

After obtaining another search warrant, a search was executed at Surritt's home at around 5:24 p.m. that same day. There were four children and two adults at the residence.

The search turned up 48.33 grams of marijuana, several items of methamphetamine paraphernalia; a loaded Remington shotgun, shotgun and handgun ammunition and four clonazepam pills, which is a schedule IV controlled substance.

Surritt's next court date is a pre-trial hearing on April 29.