Austin man facing two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a child

Mar. 23—An Austin man has been charged with two felony counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct with a child.

Rene Alfredo Morales-Vincente, 39, of Austin made a first appearance in Mower County Court Monday morning to face both counts. As of Tuesday he was still being held at the Mower County Jail on a $500,000 bail.

According to the court complaint, on Feb. 25, a juvenile female, accompanied by a Mower County Child Protection worker, spoke with an Austin Police detective that she had been sexually assaulted by Morales-Vincente, who is known to the family, several times and stating that the last time it occurred was in 2020.

She also alleged that Morales-Vincente had assaulted the sister as well, something the sister confirmed when she met with the child protection worker and detective. She stated that the abuse started when she was under 10 years old.

When the mother spoke to the child protection worker and detective, she initially denied she had been told, but later admitted that both girls had disclosed the abuse to her.

She said she confronted Morales-Vincente, who denied the abuse and thus, never brought it up again.

The court complaint ends by saying Morales-Vincente has refused to answer questions.

His next court appearance is scheduled for March 28.