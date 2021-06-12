Austin man and his father arrested for alleged involvement in U.S. Capitol riot

Jun. 12—AUSTIN — Two Minnesota men, including one from Austin, and one of the men's fathers were arrested Friday morning for their alleged involvement in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan 6.

Daniel Johnson, 29, of Austin, was taken into custody by FBI Minneapolis special agents and the Austin Police Department on charges relating to criminal acts at the Capitol, the FBI Minneapolis tweeted. He has been charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Daniel Johnson, 29, of Austin, MN was arrested by #FBI Minneapolis special agents and Austin PD this morning on charges relating to criminal acts at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. The charging documents will be made available by the DOJ at: https://t.co/t0LtD4E2Jn. #FBIWFO

— FBI Minneapolis (@FBIMinneapolis) June 11, 2021

The FBI received three tips about Johnson and his alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to the charging documents released by the U.S. Attorney's Office District of Columbia.

On Jan. 7, the FBI National Threat Operations Center received a report that Johnson posted a video to his Snapchat account from inside the U.S. Capitol during the riot, the charging documents state.

On Jan. 18, a second tip was received which included a screenshot of a Facebook comment written by Johnson that stated, "I was one of the first ones inside the capitol building."

On March 1, a tip alleged that Johnson and his father, Daryl Johnson, were inside the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Daryl Johnson, of St. Ansgar, Iowa, was arrested in Iowa Friday morning on charges of entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Story continues

Today agents from the FBI Omaha Cedar Rapids Resident Agency arrested Daryl Johnson of Saint Ansgar, Iowa. He faces federal charges relating to the events at the Capitol Building on 1/6/21. Charging documents will be available here -https://t.co/uwqmy1NTCc

— FBI Omaha (@FBIOmaha) June 11, 2021

The charging documents also include screenshots of posts and conversations both men were alleged to have engaged in on Facebook.

"For instance, in private messages between Daniel Johnson and another individual, on January 6, 2021, Daniel Johnson writes 'We stormed capitol hill' and 'Lol Dad and I were one of the first ones inside,'" the charging document reads.

Two Facebook comments Daryl Johnson is alleged to have written were also included. In both, Johnson comments "I was there."

Brian Christopher Mock, 42, of Minneapolis, also was arrested Friday for his alleged involvement in criminal acts at the Capitol. He has been charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding security officers, knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a Capitol building and grounds, obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, and acts of physical violence in any of the Capitol Buildings or Grounds.

Brian Mock, 42, of Minneapolis, MN was arrested by #FBI Minneapolis special agents this morning on charges relating to criminal acts at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. The charging documents will be made available by the DOJ at: https://t.co/t0LtD4E2Jn. #FBIWFO

— FBI Minneapolis (@FBIMinneapolis) June 11, 2021

Body-worn camera footage from an officer in the Lower West Terrace area of the Capitol building taken about 2:30 p.m. Jan. 6 allegedly shows Mock shoving an U.S. Capitol police officer to the ground while another rioter grabbed the officer's leg. Mock then appeared to kick the officer as he lay on the ground, according to the charging documents. He is alleged to have shoved a second officer to the ground and then picked up and passed multiple Capitol Police riot shields to members of the "violent riot crowd."

On April 5, Mock was included in a "Seeking Information" list that the FBI posted to its website and social media pages requesting the public's assistance. On May 1, a person identified Mock based on a screenshot they had seen on Facebook, which showed Mock wearing the same clothes as the man captured in the body-worn camera footage, posing with a woman in front of the Minnesota pillar at the World War II Memorial in Washington.

The charging documents also included Facebook comments Mock was alleged to have written. On Jan. 8, Mock allegedly said in a post "I went to the Capitol not knowing what to expect but said goodbye to my 4 children, not sure if I was going to come home. I was at peace with that knowledge. I held my own and then some when I watched Capitol police beating women and old men. When faced with real men, free men, brave men, they fled with fear and tears in their eyes. I supported the blue big," the comment ends.

All three men were scheduled to appear in U.S. District Court on Friday afternoon.

Three other Minnesotans have been charged in connection to the Capitol demonstration that turned violent and deadly.

A Lindstrom, Minn., man was arrested in April. Jonah E. Westbury was charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building and grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a Capitol building and grounds, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Rochester resident Victoria C. White also was arrested in April. She was charged with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, impeding or attempting to impede law enforcement officers, and obstruction of justice/Congress.

Jordan Kenneth Stotts, of Moorhead, Minn., appeared in U.S. District Court in Bemidji in March on charges of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, as well as violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

More than 450 people have been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol that left five people dead and more than 130 police officers injured after thousands of then-President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the building in a failed bid to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's victory.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia, which is prosecuting all the cases, has created a webpage that lists all those who have been arrested and charged in federal court related to crimes committed Jan. 6 at the Capitol.