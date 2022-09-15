Austin man followed victim home from bank, violently robbed him in latest 'jugging' incident, police say

A robbery suspect allegedly staked out a Bank of America in North Austin on Monday afternoon, followed a man home after he withdrew cash, then assaulted and robbed him when the victim arrived at his apartment, according to the Austin Police Department.

It's the latest "jugging" incident in Austin, which is when criminals target victims after they take out money at a financial institution.

Jamarcus Drumgole, 31, was arrested on robbery charges and is being held on a $25,000 bond. He's accused of jumping out of a gold Cadillac with a temporary tag and robbing the victim at his apartment complex.

A member of Austin police's Violent Crimes Task Force just happened to be in the area of the robbery on Monday and noticed the Cadillac, but "didn't think anything was suspicious at first."

"The officer watched this vehicle for a short period, unaware of the robbery or the description of the vehicle. When the officer returned to work, he realized the Cadillac was the vehicle involved in the robbery," Austin police said.

Officers were able to identify the vehicle and suspect using surveillance and tracked him to San Antonio, where he was arrested.

More than half a million dollars has been stolen in dozens of "jugging" robberies so far this year, according to Austin police.

In a separate incident on Friday, a woman was followed home from the bank and attacked on her front porch in North Austin. A suspect stole a bag of cash from her and dragged her across the pavement in the process.