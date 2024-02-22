Austin man found guilty of murder in 2021 shooting

Feb. 22—AUSTIN, Minn. — A Mower County District Court judge found an Austin man guilty of shooting and killing his girlfriend in 2021.

Me'Darian McGruder, 29, was found guilty of two counts of second-degree murder, one count each of second-degree manslaughter, domestic assault and possession of a firearm as a felon in the 2021 shooting death of 20-year-old TyEsha Gills.

Judge Jeffrey Kritzer issued his ruling in the case against McGruder in a bench trial on Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 21, 2024.

The ruling included a summary of trial testimony. According to the summary:

Gills' cousin and roommate, Kiara Gills, TyEsha were at their home in the early morning hours of July 31, 2021 with McGruder and McGruder's friend Ryan Collins. TyEsha was messing with a stun gun in the living room of their home. Kiara and McGruder both said in the trial that TyEsha repeatedly set off the stun gun making a popping noise and would lunge at McGruder as though attempting to hit him with it.

Kiara said the playful demeanor of the exchange changed when McGruder pulled out a pistol.

Kiara testified that Mr. McGruder told TyEsha, "If you tase me, I am going to pop you." She got up to leave the room and heard the zap of the stun gun and a gunshot.

TyEsha yelled she had been shot.

McGruder admitted he was holding a gun but that he told TyEsha not to hit him with the stun gun because he was afraid that might cause him to accidentally shoot her.

In his ruling, Judge Kritzer wrote he did not find the statement credible.

"If Mr. McGruder truly feared an accidental discharge, he could have removed the magazine and the shell in the chamber, or put the gun down," Kritzer wrote. "(A)t the very least, he would have made sure his finger was not on or near the trigger."

McGruder left the house and jogged home, he said. He dropped the 9mm piston in some bushes between his home and TyEsha and Kiara's home.

McGruder's attorneys noted that Kiara initially told investigators that the shooting was an accidental discharge. Investigators recalled seeing Collins standing close to Kiara, holding onto her wrist, outside the home

Kiara said she said that so that she could leave to go to the hospital where her cousin was taken. She said she was also afraid of what McGruder and Collins might do if she told investigators what happened.

Later in the morning, after Kiara had learned TyEsha had died and when the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal of Apprehension were searching her home, Kiara approached an Austin Police detective to tell him McGruder had shot TyEsha.

Kiara said in court that she felt safer without Collins present and with investigators in the home.

Judge Kritzer wrote that those concerns seemed credible. Kritzer also noted other evidence of McGruder's account of the evening didn't match what investigators found in their search of the home, including that Kiara and TyEsha were shooting a BB gun at him and handling his pistol and ejecting unspent rounds out of it using the slide.

A sentencing hearing will be scheduled. Second-degree murder carries a sentence of up to 40 years in prison.