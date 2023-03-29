Austin man Geoffrey Shough sentenced to six months in prison for Jan. 6 involvement

A federal judge sentenced an Austin man to six months in prison last week for his involvement with the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection that took place after a group of then-President Donald Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol to halt a joint session of Congress from certifying Joe Biden's electoral victory.

Geoffrey Shough, 38, pleaded guilty to interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder in August after he was arrested in March 2021. In addition to six months in prison, Shough will have to pay a $2,000 fine and be on 12 months of supervised release, according to the Department of Justice. He initially faced a maximum of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

More:Austin man pleads guilty to felony charge for actions during Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Shough was among some of the first people to breach a line of Capitol police officers and forcibly enter the building, the DOJ said.

Originally, a federal grand jury indicted Shough on five charges, including disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and entering and remaining in a restricted building. However, prosecutors dropped the rest of the charges against him as part of a plea agreement.

The FBI obtained photos of this man, who investigators say is 37-year-old Geoffrey Shough of Austin, carrying a Texas flag at the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection.

Shough attended a "Stop the Steal" rally before marching with other Trump supporters to the Capitol, where he and others were trespassing on the West Lawn, according to the DOJ. As rioters overwhelmed a line of Capitol officers nearby on the Northwest steps, Shough waved a large Texas flag and cheered them on. He was wearing a jacket over a body armor vest, the DOJ said.

After breaking into the Capitol, Shough admitted he told officers they should "go home." He stayed in the building for about 15 minutes.

More:41 Texans charged in U.S. Capitol riot so far; many identified through social media, video

Shough's case is similar to many others where he was identified by FBI agents through the help of internet sleuths.

Shough is one of five people arrested in Austin for their connection to the Capitol riot, with Shough being the first of them to plead guilty and be sentenced. Over 75 Texans were arrested, while nationwide federal agents have arrested nearly 1,000 people in nearly every state for taking part in the riots.

More:Austin man accused of participating in U.S. Capitol riot, feds say

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Austin man sentenced to six months in prison for Jan. 6 involvement