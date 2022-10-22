Austin man gets over 6 years for drug possession

Oct. 22—An Austin man has received over six years in prison for felony drug possession.

Juan Manuel Ordaz Sanchez, 22, of Austin, was sentenced in Mower County District Court Thursday after he was convicted in a case where nearly 200 grams of methamphetamines were discovered along with documents that contained Sanchez's name.

According to the court complaint, Austin Police obtained a search warrant on May 5 to search a house in the 700 block of Sixth Avenue SW in Austin. The search warrant was obtained in connection to a traffic stop that resulted in nearly five pounds of methamphetamines.

During the search of the house, law enforcement discovered a jar in a garbage can located in a bedroom. The jar contained 183 grams of methamphetamines.

Sanchez confirmed to law enforcement that the drugs were his and not the person who used the room.

The sentence will run concurrently with three other cases in which he was handed 17 months and 12 months on two separate counts of receiving stolen property and 12 months and one day for check forgery.