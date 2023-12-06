Austin man injured in Interstate 90 rollover crash

Dec. 5—WINDOM TOWNSHIP, Minn. — An Austin man sustained life-threatening injuries in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 90 on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.

The 2003 Ford Ranger was traveling east on Interstate 90 around 5 a.m. when the vehicle left the roadway and rolled, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report. The roads were snowy and icy.

The driver of the Ford, Blaine Warren Edwards, 35, of Austin, sustained life-threatening injuries. He was transported to Mayo Clinic Health Systems Austin.

Edwards was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the report.

The Mower County Sheriff's Office and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service also responded to the crash.