Austin man pleads not guilty to multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct with a child

Jun. 18—An Austin man accused of 10 counts of felony criminal sexual conduct with a child under 13 has made an initial court appearance in Mower County District Court Wednesday.

Miguel Angel Tovar Calderon, 47, pleaded not guilty to all 10 counts in a case in which he has been accused of several sexual encounters with a child under the age of 13.

According to the court complaint the encounters took place between 2018 and 2022, both at home where the child was living, as well as on family camping trips.

The case came to light when the female victim disclosed the abuse to a Mower County Child Protection worker on May 3. The victim allegedly told the worker that Calderon did things to her and touched her in places he wasn't supposed to.

That same day, a detective with the Austin Police Department and the worker met with the victim's custodian who said that the victim had told her and other family members that Calderon was abusing her, but the custodian told them to stop talking about it. The victim didn't say anything more about the abuse and the custodian said she just forgot about it.

However, the custodian said that later she was told the victim had been doing and saying "weird stuff" at school. A meeting with the school counselor allegedly didn't reveal much she said.

The custodian also told the detective that there were cameras throughout the house, but not in the basement, bathroom, her room or the kitchen, but that there was a camera in the girl's bedroom. The custodian claimed that the victim has a lot of issues.

Police arrested Calderon on May 9. During questioning, Calderon allegedly stated that he was never alone with the victim and denied that the sexual abuse allegations were not true.

Calderon is slated for a jury trial on Dec. 27.