Austin man suffers life threatening injuries from early morning rollover

Dec. 5—An Austin man has suffered life threatening injuries following an early morning crash Tuesday on Interstate 90.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Blaine Warren Edwards, 35, was traveling eastbound when the 2003 Ford Ranger he was driving left the road and rolled at milepost 183. He was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System-Austin.

The report lists the road conditions as being snow/ice impacted. The Mower County Sheriff's Office and Mayo Ambulance responded.