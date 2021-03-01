Austin man's 129-month prison sent back to lower court

Mar. 1—The Minnesota Court of Appeals reversed and remanded an Austin's man's 129-month prison sentence for aggravated robbery after finding there was insufficient evidence presented about out-of-state convictions, which affected his criminal history score.

The decision, released Monday, will send Jeremy Simon Garcia's 2019 sentence back to the lower court for resentencing. Garcia pleaded guilty in May 2019 to first-degree aggravated robbery with a dangerous weapon for the November 2018 robbery of a Mower County convenience store.

As part of the plea agreement, a joint sentencing recommendation was presented to the court of a "bottom of the box" 84-month prison sentence if he complied with presenting release conditions. If he did not, he would face a "top of the box" sentence of 117 months.

Garcia did not comply and instead "absconded" prior to the sentencing date. During that time, he robbed a convenience store in Rochester. He pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated robbery and was sentenced in Olmsted County District Court in August 2019 on that charge.

When Garcia appeared in Mower County District Court about two months later, a new sentencing worksheet was ordered. The new worksheet included six criminal-history points, which was higher than the initial worksheet. Criminal-history points are used in determining where a person may fall in the sentencing guidelines for a specific offense.

Garcia was sentenced in Mower County District Court in December 2019 by Judge Kevin Siefken to 129 months in state prison.

Garcia appealed his sentence, arguing the district court improperly included Texas convictions in his criminal-history score without sufficient record evidence and sentenced him in violation of the plea agreement rather than 117 months.

The appeals court found that the district court did not err in determining that the negotiated plea deal contemplated a top-of-the-box sentence based on a properly calculated criminal-history score. The appeals court ruled, though, that the district court's criminal-history-score calculation was an abuse of discretion because the state did not satisfy the burden of "proving by a preponderance of evidence" that the Texas convictions were the equivalent of Minnesota felony offenses.