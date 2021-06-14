Austin mass shooting: 1 victim dies, brother says public should know he ‘suffered’

Edmund DeMarche
·1 min read

The Austin Police Department announced Sunday that one of the 14 victims in Saturday’s mass shooting in the city has died from his injuries.

Douglas John Kantor, 25, was identified as the casualty. He died in Dell Seton Medical Center at 12:01 p.m, Fox Austin reported.

FABENS RACETRACK CRASH: 29 INJURED AFTER CAR VEERS OFF TRACK: REPORT

"He was shot through the abdomen just below the rib cage, straight through," his brother Nick Kanton said, according to KXAN. "He suffered from the time of the injury until the time of death, it was the most gruesome thing I could think to wish on someone. It’s painful to discuss, but I think the public deserves to know that my brother suffered."

The shooting in the city’s entertainment district resulted in 14 injures, including two in critical condition. Almost all of the victims were innocent bystanders. The gunfire erupted around 1:30 a.m. on 6th Street, a popular strip of bars and restaurants where thousands of people gather every weekend.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police have arrested one suspect and are searching for another. Police said in a news release that the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force assisted in making the arrest, but it provided no other details other than to say it is continuing to follow up on leads for the suspect still at large.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Recommended Stories

  • A Michigan man won a $2m lottery over ten years ago. His body was just found floating in a river

    Leroy Fick told Judge winning lottery ‘blew up’ in his face after helping out people who ‘turned on’ him

  • Kamala Harris Just Became the First Sitting Vice President to March in a Pride Parade

    Kamala Harris made history at a Pride event in Washington, D.C.

  • Police arrest 1 of 2 in Austin mass shooting that wounded 14

    Police have arrested one suspect and are searching for another after a mass shooting on a crowded downtown Austin street left 14 people wounded early Saturday, two of them critically. The Austin Police Department said in a news release that the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force assisted in making the arrest, but it provided no other details other than to say it is continuing to follow up on leads for the suspect still at large. Interim Police Chief Joseph Chacon said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on a street packed with bars and barricaded off from vehicle traffic.

  • American father and son plead guilty to helping former Nissan chair Carlos Ghosn flee Japan

    Americans Michael Taylor and Peter Taylor pleaded guilty in a Tokyo court Monday to helping former Nissan chair Carlos Ghosn escape Japan in a box aboard a plane in 2019, per the Wall Street Journal.The big picture: Ghosn was awaiting trial in Tokyo on financial misconduct charges following his 2018 arrest when he fled to Lebanon. He denies any wrongdoing.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Michael Taylor, a 60-year-old private security specialist and forme

  • Manhunts in Savannah, Chicago, Austin after weekend shooting rampages: 'We do not want to be a police state'

    A manhunt was underway for the gunman who opened fire in Savannah, Georgia, killing 1 and wounding 7 in one of 3 weekend shootings in the U.S.

  • GI Bill opened doors to college for many vets, but politicians created a separate one for Blacks

    Black servicemen from WWII faced limited options and denial as they sought GI benefits after the war. National ArchivesWhen President Franklin Roosevelt signed the GI Bill into law on June 22, 1944, it laid the foundation for benefits that would help generations of veterans achieve social mobility. Formally known as the Servicemen’s Readjustment Act of 1944, the bill made unprecedented commitments to the nation’s veterans. For instance, it provided federal assistance to veterans in the form of h

  • Ousted Myanmar leader on trial; critics say charges bogus

    Myanmar’s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi was set to go on trial Monday on charges that many observers have criticized as attempt by the military junta that deposed her to delegitimize her democratic election and cripple her political future. Suu Kyi's prosecution poses the greatest challenge for the 75-year-old and her National League for Democracy party since February's military coup, which prevented them from taking office for a second five-year term following last year's landslide election victory. Human Rights Watch charged that the allegations being heard in a special court in the capital, Naypyitaw, are “bogus and politically motivated” with the intention of nullifying the victory and preventing Suu Kyi from running for office again.

  • Ted Lasso’s seamless single-cam editing captures the comedy’s collaborative spirit

    Ted Lasso has taken an early lead this awards season, with star Jason Sudeikis winning a SAG award and Golden Globe earlier this year. The Apple TV+ comedy shouldn’t have any trouble earning nominations in the major Emmy categories like Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, but its seamless editing deserves just as much attention. With any scripted sports series, editing is key to transporting audiences outside their comfortable viewing spaces and into the stad

  • Victim dies after downtown Austin mass shooting

    A 25-year-old man died Sunday of injuries sustained in a mass shooting that wounded 13 other people in downtown Austin, Texas, the previous day, police confirmed.The latest: Austin police named the victim as Douglas John Kantor, as they continued to search for one of two suspects. One suspect was taken into custody on Saturday following the shooting on 6th Street, a popular area with bars and restaurants.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Details: Two peop

  • Over 5,800 letter carriers were attacked by dogs in 2020, US Postal Service says

    The United States Postal Service announced which cities and states had the most dog attacks in 2020, with Houston and California topping the lists.

  • Philips recalls 3-4 million sleep apnea, ventilator machines due to risks

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Philips, the Dutch medical equipment company, said on Monday it would recall some "CPAP" breathing devices and ventilators globally because of a foam part that might degrade and become toxic. When it degrades, the polyurethane foam used in sound-reduction foam on the devices can release toxic particles or gas, which in the worst case could cause cancer, the company said in a statement announcing the recall. Philips said that though the matter would cause "revenue headwinds" in its sleep and respiratory care division, that would be compensated by strength in other businesses.

  • Kayleigh McEnany met with furious reaction after claiming she never lied as White House press spokesperson

    McEnany says being a “woman of faith” and a mother prevented her from lying

  • President breaches typical royal protocol by revealing Queen quizzed him about Putin and Xi Jinping

    It is ‘exceptionally’ rare for anyone, including the Prime Minister of UK, to reveal to the public what the Queen says during a meeting

  • Mother of Girls Allegedly Dumped at Sea by Vengeful Dad Bares Her Anguish

    InstagramIt’s the case that has rocked Spain, sparking protests, triggering an international manhunt, and drawing the attention of the royal family.A father allegedly drugged and killed his two little girls, put their bodies in duffel bags, and dumped their bodies at sea—all to spite their mother for getting a new boyfriend.Now, days after the remains of the older child were found off the Canary Islands, her devastated mom is speaking out, saying she hopes the deaths will not be in vain and will

  • US documents solve mystery of war criminal Tojo's remains

    Until recently, the location of executed wartime Japanese Prime Minister Hideki Tojo's remains was one of World War II's biggest mysteries in the nation he once led. Now, a Japanese university professor has revealed declassified U.S. military documents that appear to hold the answer. The documents show the cremated ashes of Tojo, one of the masterminds of the Pearl Harbor attack, were scattered from a U.S. Army aircraft over the Pacific Ocean about 30 miles (50 kilometers) east of Yokohama, Japan’s second-largest city, south of Tokyo.

  • Netanyahu out as Israel marks end of an era

    In an improbable scenario few could have imagined, Iraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's record 12-year run ended on Sunday with parliament approving a so-called “government of change” led by nationalist Naftali Bennett.The newly-elected coalition – consisting of left-wing, centrist, right-wing and Arab parties - was voted in by a razor-thin margin, with little in common except the desire to unseat Netanyahu, underscoring its likely fragility.Addressing parliament before Bennett was sworn in, a combative Netanyahu indicated he isn’t exiting quietly, saying (quote), “If we are destined to go into the opposition, we will do so with our heads held high until we can topple it" – adding that that would happen (quote), "sooner than people think."Interrupted by non-stop shouts of "liar" and "shame" from Netanyahu loyalists in parliament, Bennett thanked the former prime minister for his "lengthy and achievement-filled service on behalf of the State of Israel."Netanyahu is Israel's longest-serving leader, having also served a first term from 1996 to 1999.But he was weakened by his repeated failure to clinch victory in four elections over the past two years, including a vote in March, and by an ongoing corruption trial, in which he has denied any wrongdoing.Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas also engaged in over a week of intense warfare last month, with both sides criticized for civilian casualties.Under the coalition deal, Bennett, an Orthodox Jew and tech millionaire, will be replaced as prime minister by centrist Yair Lapid, a popular former television host, in 2023.The new government largely plans to avoid sweeping moves on hot-button international issues such as policy toward the Palestinians, and to focus instead on domestic reforms.U.S. President Joe Biden congratulated Bennett, Lapid and the rest of the new cabinet and said he looked forward to working with Bennett to strengthen the "close and enduring" relationship between their two countries.

  • AOC: I'm 'inclined to say yes' that Justice Stephen Breyer should retire at the end of the Supreme Court's current term

    "I believe that we should protect our Supreme Court, and that that should absolutely be a consideration," Ocasio-Cortez told CNN.

  • Top US diplomat says ‘China has to cooperate’ with investigation into Covid’s origins

    “The main purpose is to make sure that knowing what happened, why it happened, how it happened, we can put in place what’s necessary to prevent it from happening again or at least to mitigate the next outbreak,” Sec. Blinken told CBS on Sunday about the new inquiry

  • Some US allies near Russia are wary of Biden-Putin summit

    Central and Eastern European nations are anxious about the coming summit meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, wary of what they see as hostile intentions from the Kremlin. “I think there have been doubts as to the resoluteness of the present administration to face Russian aggressive actions in a decisive manner,” said Witold Rodkiewicz, chief specialist on Russian politics at Warsaw's Center of Eastern Studies, a state-funded think tank that advises the Polish government.

  • Nancy Pelosi demands Trump’s attorneys general testify and calls data subpoenas ‘beyond Richard Nixon’

    ‘What the administration did – the Justice Department, the leadership of the former president – goes even beyond Richard Nixon,’ the House Speaker says