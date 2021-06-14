Austin mass shooting: Second suspect arrested following deadly attack

The second suspect wanted in connection with an Austin, Texas mass shooting that killed one person and wounded 13 others on a bustling downtown street over the weekend was arrested Monday while in summer school, authorities said.

Austin police arrested the suspect, who is 17, in Killeen, located 70 miles north and just outside the Army's sprawling Foort Hood installation, and charged him with aggravated assault.

He will reportedly be charged as an adult. He was taken into custody while enrolled in a summer school class, the Austin Police Department said in a news release.

Fox News does not publicly identify minors.

Monday’s arrest was the second made in connection with the early Saturday shooting, but additional details regarding the first person, who is a juvenile, have not been released, according to the report.

Interim Police Chief Joseph Chacon said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday on a street packed with bars and barricaded off from vehicle traffic. He said investigators believe the shooting began as a dispute between two parties.

The mass shooting — one of at least three in the U.S. overnight Saturday — sparked panic along 6th Street, a popular nightlife destination in the city that’s home to the University of Texas.

Police announced late Sunday that one of the 14 gunshot victims had succumbed to his injuries.

Douglas John Kantor, 25, who was hospitalized with critical gunshot wounds, died Sunday at 12:01 p.m., the Austin Police Department said in a news release. He was reportedly visiting the Texas city from out of town.

In a statement obtained Monday by KVUE, Kantor’s brother, Nick Kantor, wrote that his brother was originally from Airmont, N.Y. but "had recently been living in Michigan after completing four years in Michigan State in computer engineering."

The statement later added: "He motivated everyone he came in contact with, was a team player and advanced quickly in the IT department at Ford working as a product manager. He also developed a website for his brother and father's air conditioning and heating business. He was looking forward to marrying his high school sweetheart of 10 years and starting a family. He was loved by all who knew him and had an infectious smile that would light up any room. He was loved by his family, friends and everyone who met him. This senseless tragedy has put an end to all his dreams."

