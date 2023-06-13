Austin men charged with second-degree murder for drive-by shooting

Jun. 12—AUSTIN — Two Austin men accused of

a drive-by shooting that killed one and injured two

were ordered to be held on relatively high bail amounts provided they submit to GPS monitoring and have no contact with victims, witnesses or each other.

Manamany Omot Abella, 23, is being held on a $750,000 bail and Cham Obang Oman, 28, is being held on a $500,000 bail during a Mower County District Court hearing today. Both are facing felony charges of second-degree murder with intent, second-degree murder in a drive-by shooting, two counts of second-degree attempted murder in a drive-by and shooting toward a person with a dangerous weapon.

Oman is accused of being the wheel-man with Abella as the passenger when about a dozen rounds were fired from their vehicle into another vehicle as they traveled along an Austin road the night of June 9, 2023.

Both men were apprehended following a manhunt by law enforcement over the weekend and are currently in custody in the Mower County Jail.

According to the criminal complaint:

Austin Police Department officers arrived at Fourth Street Northwest in Austin around 10:39 a.m. regarding a call for a car accident with injuries. It was determined that the car crash was due to a shooting from another vehicle.

A man was found deceased in the driver's seat of the crashed vehicle. Another man was found sitting near the road with a gunshot wound to his upper arm and a woman was found with a gunshot wound to her abdomen. Both the wounded man and woman were transported to Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Austin before being transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys in Rochester. A pair of people who witnesses said were also in the vehicle have not been located.

A witness said they were following Oman and Abella, who were driving a white 2020 Dodge Durango, to pick something up when the Durango pulled up alongside the alleged victim's vehicle and opened fire, causing the vehicle to eventually crash into a house. Another witness said he was not sure who did the shooting and did not see the vehicle.

A man who saw the shooting attempted to follow the Durango on his motorcycle when several shots were taken at the witness, deterring him from following them.

Law enforcement found several shell casings and one live round where the shooting began. At least 12 bullet holes were located on the driver's side of the alleged victim's vehicle.