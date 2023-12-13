Austin metro area claims fastest growing population for 12th straight year

When it comes to population growth, Austin is leagues above the competition.

The Austin metropolitan area was the fastest-growing area in the U.S. for a 12th consecutive year in 2022, according to an extensive report from City Demographer Lila Valencia delivered to City Council at its work session Tuesday.

The Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown area added nearly 138,000 residents in 2022, bringing its total population to more than 2.4 million, according to the report. That represents a 6% change between 2020 and 2022.

The Raleigh-Cary, North Carolina, region and the Jacksonville, Florida, region finished second and third, respectively, in terms of metropolitan growth. The Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington area and the San Antonio-New Braunfels area placed fourth and fifth, respectively, with the Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land area placing ninth.

Suburbs lead population growth

Austin suburbs like Georgetown, Kyle and Leander fueled the most population growth for the area. Each city placed within the top 4 of the country's fastest growing cities, and Georgetown took first with a 14.4% increase between 2021 and 2022.

Population increases for more than a decade have helped Austin become the 10th most populous city in the U.S., according to the report. The city's population has doubled every 20 to 25 years, though recent growth has started to stagnate.

Valencia used data from the 2020 Census and 2022 population estimates to inform the report.

