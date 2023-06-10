Austin, Minn., police seek people involved in fatal drive-by shooting that left others injured

Police are asking for help in finding several people and a vehicle involved in a drive-by shooting in Austin, Minn., on Friday night that left one man dead and at least two other people injured.

Authorities say the chain of events began about 10:40 p.m. Friday when five people got into a vehicle in the 700 block of Second Street Northwest and a gunman in a white Dodge Durango drove up and began shooting, according to a news release from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.

During the shooting, the vehicle with the victims in it rolled and then crashed into a home on the 700 block of Fourth Street North. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman inside the vehicle who had both also been shot. Both were taken to area hospitals. Two other people inside the victims’ vehicle fled the accident scene. Austin police say they are concerned the two also have injuries and are trying to find them.

In addition, authorities are trying to find the suspected driver of the Durango, Cham Oman, 28, of Austin, and a passenger, Manamany Abella, 23, of Austin. The two men are considered armed and dangerous. Police ask anyone who sees them to not approach them. Instead, police ask that anyone who sees them, knows their whereabouts or knows the location of the 2015 white Dodge Durango, with Minnesota plate JAG-300, to call 911 or the Austin Police Department at 507-437-9400.

Authorities say they believe the shooter in the Durango targeted the victims in the other vehicle.

The condition of the two other people shot was not released Saturday.

