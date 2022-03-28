Austin Neathery of 2018 shooting night: 'I wish I would've shut my phone off'

RICHMOND, Ind. — "What happened that night I never expected," a 22-year-old said of May 29, 2018.

Austin Noah Neathery took the opportunity Monday to speak during his sentencing and explain his version of what led him to shoot Tremell Carpenter, who died at Reid Health from his wounds. Neathery officially was given a 20-year prison sentence Monday after he had pleaded guilty to Level 2 felony voluntary manslaughter March 11, just three days before his three-week, Superior Court 2 trial was scheduled to begin.

Neathery said that he and Carpenter, an 18-year-old who was just days from his Richmond High School graduation, had run-ins and fought, describing them as trying to see who was more macho or more tough.

"I wouldn't say we were enemies," Neathery said.

On that May day, Neathery and his girlfriend went swimming at the Natural Springs Resort quarry in New Paris, Ohio. There, he saw Carpenter arguing with a friend. Neathery said he twice asked Carpenter about the argument, and the second time, Carpenter "just blew up on me."

Neathery controlled himself in that moment, he said, and returned home. Later, though, the friend called him, saying he needed help because he was trapped in a residence by Carpenter's friends.

"I wish I would've shut my phone off," Neathery said, adding he should have just gone to bed and gotten up the next morning for work.

Neathery and some friends arrived near Norwood Apartments to assist the friend. Then, Carpenter and his friends came outside. Neathery said "at least 17 of them had firearms. I never seen that many guns in one setting in my life."

He said he was yelling for them to put their guns down, and when they did, a brawl started between the two groups. He never fought with Carpenter, Neathery said, but Carpenter and another were seen pistol whipping combatants.

"I ran. I tried to run. I did try to run. I tried to run," Neathery said, adding that four or five people chased him down.

On Monday, Neathery did not address his actually shooting Carpenter. According to an affidavit of probable cause, he found a weapon, picked it up and shot Carpenter in the back.

Neathery did say he loses sleep because of the shooting. He said he never saw Carpenter fall or heard him scream.

"It's hard for it to register for me when I don't see what actually happened that night," Neathery said.

Still, he realizes the night's impact. He and Carpenter had played football together, Neathery said, and they celebrated as teammates in the locker room. He said he wished Carpenter "were here with us today," and said that the shooting changed families' lives.

"It's a nightmare for Tremell's family, and it's a nightmare for my family," Neathery said.

He said he hoped that Carpenter's family, those who were there when the shooting occurred and his own family could find peace. Neathery said he hopes to complete his time and make something of his life.

Neathery was charged with murder, but he reached a plea agreement with the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office to plead guilty to the lesser-included voluntary manslaughter count. Carpenter's friends and family opposed the deal during the March 11 hearing when Neathery pleaded guilty.

As stipulated by the plea agreement, Judge Gregory Horn on Monday sentenced Neathery to 30 years with 10 years suspended for the voluntary manslaughter conviction. Neathery will spend five of the suspended years on probation. Horn also sentenced Neathery to an additional one-year sentence on a Level 6 felony conviction for battery of a public service officer, an offense that occurred while he's been incarcerated.

Neathery's jail behavior cost him nearly a year of good-time credit. He has been jailed since U.S. Marshal's arrested him June 13, 2018, at a Speedway apartment complex. Through Sunday, he had served 1,384 days; however, Horn awarded him only 106 days of good time.

Capt. Andy Abney-Brotz, the Wayne County Jail commander, had submitted documentation of nearly 60 rule violations for which Neathery had pleaded guilty or been found guilty. According to Deputy Prosecutor Ken Kouns during Monday's hearing, those included fighting, disruptive behavior and disorderly conduct.

"I think this is a textbook case where good-time credit is not deserved," Kouns said.

Neathery's defense attorney, Andrew Maternowski, argued that the violations had occurred on only 13 days, so Neathery should only have his good-time credit withheld for those 13 days.

Horn, however, withheld the credit for 1,068 days spanning from the first violation Jan. 31, 2019, through the final violation Jan. 2, 2022. That cost Neathery nearly a year — 356 days — of credit. The credit, Horn said, that is designed to incentivize inmates to behave is not absolute but earned.

"It is this court's view that Mr. Neathery has not earned his good-time credit," Horn said. "There are consequences to one's behavior whether one is on the inside or the outside."

The total 1,490 days credit Horn awarded Neathery comprises about four years and one month of his 20-year incarceration period on the voluntary manslaughter conviction. The nearly 16 years to serve would be 12 years if Neathery earns the maximum good-time credit of one day for every three served in the Department of Correction.

He then would also serve the one-year battery sentence, which the plea agreement made consecutive to the manslaughter sentence. For that sentence, he could earn day-for-day good-time credit and could serve six months.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Neathery of 2018 shooting night: 'I wish I would've shut my phone off'