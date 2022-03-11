Austin Neathery pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter in 2018 killing of Tremell Carpenter

RICHMOND, Ind. — Austin Noah Neathery pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter Friday in the 2018 shooting of a Richmond teenager.

The 22-year-old reached a plea agreement that avoided a trial scheduled to begin Monday and last three weeks. Neathery had been charged with murder in the May 29, 2018, shooting of Tremell Carpenter, who died at Reid Health just days before his scheduled graduation from Richmond High School.

Judge Gregory Horn conducted a hearing Friday afternoon in Superior Court 2 that was live-streamed on a state courts website. He heard Prosecutor Mike Shipman explain issues with the case the prosecution would face if going to trial. and from Neathery establishing a factual basis to accept a guilty plea. Horn also listened to Carpenter's family members and friends who opposed the plea agreement.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Suspect charged with murder requests transfer from Wayne County's jail

Suspect in 2018 killing withdraws request to replace attorney 6 months before March trial date

Austin Neathery's trial in 2018 killing of Antwone-Tremell Carpenter delayed nearly a year

Trial delayed for man accused of killing Richmond High School senior

Austin Neathery, teen accused in May murder, won't return to Wayne County Jail

US Marshal: Austin Neathery, accused in RHS student murder, arrested after trying to flee

Murder charge filed against Austin Neathery in death of Antwone-Tremell Carpenter

'All hands on deck' as RPD investigates RHS senior's killing

Richmond teen dies from injuries in Tuesday shooting

Horn told them he understood their opposition, but with the evidence a jury would hear and instructions it would be given, voluntary manslaughter was a likely verdict. He also said his job is to decide if a plea agreement, which is signed by the prosecution and defense, is "within the bounds of reasonableness."

"I cannot say this plea agreement as presented is outside the realm of reasonableness," Horn said.

Story continues

Horn accepted the plea agreement and entered his judgment of Neathery's conviction for voluntary manslaughter as a Level 2 felony. He scheduled Neathery's sentencing for 9 a.m. March 28, when Neathery will receive a 30-year sentence with 10 years suspended to probation.

STAY INFORMED AND SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM: Subscribe today using the link at the top of this page.

The advisory sentence for a Level 2 felony is 17½ years, with a sentencing range of 10 to 30 years. Had Neathery been convicted of murder, he faced a 55-year advisory sentence and a sentencing range of 45 to 65 years.

Prior to Horn's decision, Shipman said he had struggled with deciding to enter the plea agreement. He said problems with the case create risks if the case goes to trial.

"I think this is a good, sound legal decision," he said.

Shipman added that he understands Carpenter's family disagrees with him. He told Horn that if the judge did not choose to accept the plea agreement, the state was ready to present its case beginning Monday and let the jury decide.

That's exactly what some testifying Friday said they would prefer, even with the risk Neathery could actually go free if acquitted. More than one mentioned the appearance of racism, whether there is any or not, in the plea agreement decision because Neathery is white and Carpenter was Black.

They said Neathery knew what he was doing when he shot Carpenter and that he'd shown no remorse. More than one said that Neathery had shown he was willing to kill once and would likely resort to violence again.

They pointed to Neathery also showing violence toward law enforcement while incarcerated. The plea agreement also involves Neathery pleading guilty to a Level 6 felony charge of battery on a public safety official in a case filed because of his jailhouse behavior.

Carpenter and Neathery had a history that included fights prior to May 29, 2018. That day an altercation at Natural Springs quarry in New Paris, Ohio, led to Carpenter and Neathery and their groups of friends meeting outside Norwood Apartments on North 15th Street, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

After the groups fought, Neathery found a gun dropped at the scene by a friend, picked it up and fired at Carpenter, the affidavit said. Based on the pathologist's opinion and witness statements, investigators determined that Carpenter was struck in the back while running away from Neathery.

An arrest warrant against Neathery was issued June 8, 2018, for a murder charge. He was apprehended June 13, 2018, by U.S. Marshals near an apartment complex in Speedway.

After spending two nights in a Marion County lockup, Neathery was taken to Howard County's jail prior to an eventual transfer to Wayne County's jail. Last year, he filed a motion to be transferred from the local jail because he feared for his safety. That motion was denied, and he remains jailed in Wayne County.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Neathery pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter in 2018 killing