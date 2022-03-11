🌱 Austin No. 1 Office Market + SXSW + UT Funds Innovation Grants

Morning, Austin! Let's get you all caught up to start this Saturday, March 12, off on an informed note. Here's everything you need to know about what's happening around Austin today.

First, today's weather:

Plenty of sunshine. High: 60 Low: 38.

Here are the top stories in Austin today:

According to a report by Marcus & Millichap, commercial real estate service provider, "Austin reigns as the country’s No. 1 office market for 2022." Per the report, one of the reasons for the ranking is "Austin’s position as a magnet for tech employers." The reporting company "anticipates net absorption this year of more than 4 million square feet of office space in the Austin area" bringing "the region’s two-year net absorption total to more than 9 million square feet of office space." For more details visit: (CultureMap Austin) After 2 years of being held virtually due to COVID-19, South by Southwest (SXSW) returned to Austin on Friday, March 11 with a plethora of in-person events. The festival, which runs until Sunday, March 20, features interactive media, tech innovators, conferences, and music and film from around the world. For live updates on SXSW 2022, visit the blog at: (Spectrum News) Last year, Jay Hartzell, president of the University of Texas at Austin (UT), "set a goal... to focus university resources on some of the region’s acute societal challenges, such as affordable housing and mental health concerns, by working with community partners, better coordinating university efforts and leveraging university expertise." To meet that goal, his office "is funding four Faculty Innovation Grants to tackle issues related to affordable housing" and this year, four "faculty members will lead research projects on affordable housing as part of a broader university effort to address issues of pressing importance to the Austin community." For details on the grants and for more information visit: (University of Texas)

Today in Austin:

Story continues

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Featured businesses:

Something More — (Visit website)

Add your business here

Events:

Second Saturday Divorce Workshop — What Everyone Needs to Know About Divorce (March 12)

Taxes in Retirement Seminar (March 15)

Virtual Medicare 101 with Sid Martinez (March 22)

Add your event

For sale:

b8ta Global Online Auction (Details)

Add your item

Loving the Austin Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business listed in front of readers

Send me a news tip or suggestion at DowntownAustin@patch.com

You're all caught up for today. I'll see you around!

— Gabriela Couvillion

About me: I'm an active mom of two grown sons and lifelong San Antonio resident. I received a BA in Spanish from the University of Texas at San Antonio, and in my free time I immerse myself in creative writing. Thanks for reading Patch, and feel free to reach out if you have any news and happenings you think may appeal to our readers!

This article originally appeared on the Austin Patch