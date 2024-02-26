Austin non-profit raising millions to develop affordable housing

AUSTIN, Texas - A local non-profit is raising millions of dollars to develop affordable homes in Austin thanks to a collaboration of investors, community partners and other non-profits.

PNC Bank has joined the effort by committing millions of dollars to the organization this week, all in support of affordable housing.

"PNC has decided to invest this $10 million as a part of a broader kind of community development in reinvest plan that they are working on throughout the country," said the president and CEO of ACT and Austin Housing Conservancy Fund, Monica Medina.

According to the organization, the funds are being used to invest in and preserve multifamily properties and apartments for moderate and middle-income individuals.

"What we are targeting is the missing middle, so people who are making too much to qualify for government subsidy, which is generally considered kind of under 60 percent of the medium family income range, but are in that 60 to 120," Medina said.

The program aims to assist teachers, first responders, maintenance professionals and others that need income-based living arrangements.

"What we are doing is purchasing these properties and holding them affordable for generations, so our rent increases go up with the median family income increases and not what the market is doing," Medina said.

Austin Housing Conservancy Fund says $66,500 is the annual income needed to afford a two-bedroom apartment in Austin.

"It is similar to any apartment complex in our properties. You would just go to the leasing office and apply, depending on your application. That is what we try to designate and the rate according to that income designation," said Medina.

Affordable Central Texas currently has 14 properties with a total of 2,150 units.

"Affordable Central Texas is the sponsor of the Austin Housing Conservancy Fund, and we have been in Austin since 2018," Medina said.