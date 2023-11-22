Which Austin nonprofits can you help by eating cookies?

The Driskill Hotel's Cookies for Caring is returning this year. Since 2015, the Driskill has filled holiday tins with some of Austin's best cookies.

All of the proceeds benefit the Statesman Season for Caring program, which helps hundreds of families each year with basic needs through local nonprofit organizations. Since the Driskill began Cookies for Caring, it has raised almost $60,000 through the purchase of cookie tins to help Season for Caring.

This year Season for Caring benefits local nonprofits Any Baby Can, Austin Palliative Care, Breast Cancer Resource Center, Caritas of Austin, Community Action of Central Texas, Family Eldercare, Foundation Communities, Hospice Austin, Interfaith Action of Central Texas, Meals on Wheels Central Texas, and Wonders and Worries.

Cookies for Caring is a nod to the Driskill’s history. The hotel, built in 1886, was going to be demolished in 1969 until a bake sale and the sale of $10 shares to the community saved it.

“It’s paying homage to that it’s the community’s hotel and that’s how we treat it,” then-Driskill Hotel executive chef Tony Knapp said in 2015, when the Driskill launched Cookies for Caring. “It’s all about giving back to the community.”

Nelson Toala and his wife, Maria, light the Driskill tree as part of Season for Caring in 2020. This year's event will feature Cookies for Caring and sales of the 2023 Driskill ornament and poured scented candles.

This year, the cookies will be available during the Driskill's tree-lighting event from 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 1. All of the proceeds from the $50 cookie tins will benefit Season for Caring. The Driskill will also be selling the 2023 Driskill ornament and poured scented candles. A portion of those sales will benefit Season for Caring. People can give donations to Season for Caring at the event.

This year's tree lighting will include music and a visit from Santa. The tree will be lighted by the Ramirez family, a Season for Caring family nominated by Breast Cancer Resource Center. Mother Kristin Ramirez is undergoing treatment while raising her six children.

25th Season for Caring

Driskill Hotel Tree Lighting and Cookies for Caring

When: 5-7 p.m. Dec. 1

Where: Driskill Hotel, 604 Brazos St.

More information: driskillhotel.com

The Statesman will be sharing the stories of all 12 Season for Caring families throughout the holiday season. Find more stories and information at statesman.com/seasonforcaring. You can donate online or use the coupon on Page 2B. Now through Dec. 25, all monetary donations will be matched up to $500,000 by the Sheth family.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Season for Caring benefits from Driskill Hotel cookie program