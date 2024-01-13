Austin to offer shelters, warming centers amid frigid weather. What we know.

As an arctic blast is poised to dominate Central Texas, those who need a place to stay out of the cold can find refuge in city of Austin facilities starting Saturday evening.

The cold front will bring temperatures well below average from Saturday night through Wednesday, with a small chance of freezing rain.

Here's what you need to know to stay safe during Austin's frigid weather spell:

When will overnight cold weather shelters be open?

The city of Austin will open cold weather shelters beginning Saturday evening. Shelters will remain open through at least Tuesday morning.

Registration for shelter will occur between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. each evening, beginning Saturday, at One Texas Center, 505 Barton Springs Road. The center will act as the "central embarkation point" for individuals seeking an overnight shelter, the city said in a news release.

More information about the shelters can be found online at austintexas.gov/alerts or by calling 512-972-5055.

The city may also open overnight cold weather shelters for families with children if the need arises, according to the city. Updates about family shelters will also be posted online.

CapMetro offers routes to cold weather shelters

People can take bus routes 1, 7, 10, 20, 30, 105, 142 and Rapid Route 801 to the One Texas Center to register for a spot in a shelter. Anyone seeking cold weather shelters who is not able to pay their fare will still be given a ride.

CapMetro transports registered individuals from the One Texas Center to a cold weather shelter.

Where are Austin's warming centers?

In addition to overnight shelters, some city facilities will be available as warming centers during the day. In times of extreme cold, branches of the Austin Public Library and facilities of the city's Parks and Recreation Department are used to keep people warm during normal business hours.

Though most city facilities will be closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the library system plans to open three locations to act as warming centers from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday and Monday.

Little Walnut Creek Branch , 835 W. Rundberg Lane

Ruiz Branch , 1600 Grove Blvd.

Terrazas Branch, 1105 E. César Chávez St.

The Central Library Special Events Center, located at 710 W. César Chávez St., will also open as a warming center Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Warming centers to open in Austin ahead of cold weather snap