Austin to open cold weather shelter Friday night as temps expected to reach in the 20s

Austin officials announced that cold weather shelters will be opened Friday night, as temperatures are expected to drop to the mid-20s overnight and in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The activation comes after an arctic blast brought frigid temperatures to the region last weekend. The city opened seven cold-weather shelters that provided refuge to a record number of more than 600 people over four days. These shelters generally act as a respite for Austin's homeless population.

For anyone looking to register for overnight shelter, visit the One Texas Center at 505 Barton Springs Road from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday evening. People who register will then be bused to the shelter from the center.

Capital Metro offers free rides to anyone looking to get to a cold weather shelter. Bus routes 1, 7, 10, 20, 30, 105, 142 and 801 can get you to the One Texas Center.

In a press release sent Friday, the city stated community partners who work with the homeless population have been notified and that a text was sent to people experiencing homelessness who are registered to Austin's alert system.

The Homeless Strategy Office generally decides to activate a cold weather shelter in the morning based on whether temperatures at Camp Mabry are forecast by the National Weather Service to be 32 degrees or colder, or 35 degrees and below with precipitation or a wind chill of 32 degrees or below.

Austin's cold weather shelters are available to anyone in need. More information can be found by calling 512-972-5055.

The city said it does not publicly release the locations of the shelters due to a "variety of reasons" because the primary people using the shelters are homeless.

During last weekend's freeze, one person died at a homeless camp due to a fire on Jan. 14. Austin-Travis County EMS said medics treated more than two dozen people for hypothermia over two days during the arctic blast.

What is Austin weather supposed to be like the rest of the weekend?

Temperatures could cause the city to open the cold weather shelter again on Saturday, as a wind chill could make temperatures drop below 32 degrees overnight and in the early hours of Sunday.

The current forecast by the National Weather Service at Camp Mabry shows the low on Sunday — with a wind chill — will be 36 degrees, with rain also expected to hit on Sunday night. If this forecast remains, it would be one degree above the city's standards for opening a cold weather shelter.

Temperatures are expected to start rising overnight Sunday and into Monday morning, with rain and thunderstorms expected throughout the day and highs in the 60s.

