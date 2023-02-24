Austin pays $3.3 million to settle lawsuit against police over fatal shooting in 2017

The Austin City Council settled a lawsuit over the May 2017 officer involved shooting of Landon Nobles on Sixth Street.

The Austin City Council approved a $3.3 million settlement Thursday of a lawsuit over the fatal shooting of Landon Nobles by two police officers in 2017. The council also approved settlements in three lawsuits filed against the city over injuries people suffered in the May 2020 protests against police brutality.

Nobles was killed about 2:40 a.m. May 7, 2017, at Sixth and Trinity streets after downtown officers reported hearing gunfire.

Landon Nobles was fatally shot in 2017 by two Austin police officers, and his family sued the city.

Nobles was running toward an officer who blocked Nobles' path with a bicycle, the district attorney previously said. Nobles fell down but then got up and started running, officials said. When he turned with a handgun in his hand towards two police officers they shot him, the district attorney has said. Police said Nobles shot at them first.

Nobles' family filed a lawsuit against the two officers and the city in April 2019 saying that Nobles was shot in the back. The officers did not instruct Nobles to stop, the lawsuit said. Nobles' cousin Royie Nobles previously told the American-Statesman that Landon Nobles was running from the scene of an argument in downtown Austin when an officer threw a bicycle at him, causing a gun Landon Nobles was carrying to go off.

More:'Objectively unreasonable': Jurors award family of police shooting victim $67 million

After Nobles' family filed the lawsuit, the case went to trial in federal court in December 2021. The jury awarded $67 million to Nobles' family. Because the amount was so large and bucked legal precedent, the city and Nobles' lawyers were directed to negotiate a reduced number, but they failed to reach an agreement. A judge intervened in August and reduced the amount to $8.3 million. The city appealed the case in September, which led to Thursday's settlement.

More:Judge slashes record-setting $67 million award in fatal Austin police shooting case

Other settlements

The City Council voted 10-1 to approve on Thursday three settlements in lawsuits against the city filed by people injured during a protest against police brutality on May 30, 2020, outside the Austin Police Department's downtown location. Council Member Mackenzie Kelly voted against the three settlements but made no comment about her vote.

Story continues

Nicole Underwood was awarded $675,000, Steve Arwan was awarded $450,000, and Jason Gallagher received a $375,000 settlement.

Underwood required surgery after she was injured by a beanbag round that penetrated her chest, according to her lawsuit. Gallagher said in his lawsuit that two officers pepper-sprayed him and another shoved him with a police baton in the back causing him to stumble and injure his knee.

Arwan was assisting a woman who had been hit with a beanbag round when officers shot him with a beanbag that hit his hand, according to his lawsuit. The 2020 protest took place five days after the death of George Floyd, a Black man in Minneapolis who suffocated when a white police officer pinned his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes. Protesters were also gathering in response to the officer-involved shooting of Michael Ramos in Austin on April 24, 2020. An Austin police officer fatally shot Ramos as he pulled away from police in a car outside an apartment complex on South Pleasant Valley Road. Ramos was later found to be unarmed.

The city of Austin has made at least 13 settlements totaling an estimated $29 million to protesters injured in the May 2020 protests including the three settlements Thursday. The earlier settlements include $8 million to Justin Howell, who said in a lawsuit that he received a traumatic head injury after being hit with a beanbag. The $8 million settlement is the largest one in the city's history in a use-of-force case.

More:Austin to pay $10 million to two men injured by bean bag munitions in 2020 protests

Twenty other cases against Austin police in connection with the protests are still pending, the district attorney has said.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Austin pays $3.3 million settlement over 2017 fatal shooting by police