Austin PD non-emergency calls update
Data shows thousands of Austin Police Department non-emergency service requests are still being closed due to missed callbacks. 7 On Your Side reporter Carissa Lehmkuhl has the details.
The Pentagon revealed Tuesday that Austin has been undergoing treatment for prostate cancer, but it’s still unclear why he neglected to tell the White House he was in the hospital.
Urías still faces a possible MLB suspension.
TikTok recently pulled a tool that allowed researchers and others to study the popularity of hashtags on its app.
, the stock media company, announced a new service this week at CES 2024 that leverages AI models trained on Getty's iStock stock photography and video libraries to generate new licensable images and artwork. Called Generative AI by iStock, the service, powered in part by tech from Nvidia, has been designed to guard against generations of known products, people, places or other copyrighted elements, Getty claims. "Our main goal with Generative AI by iStock is to provide customers with an easy and affordable option to use AI in their creative process, without fear that something that is legally protected has snuck into the data set and could end up in their work," Grant Farhall, iStock’s chief product officer, said in a press release.
Real estate services giant Fidelity National Financial has confirmed hackers stole data on 1.3 million of its customers during a November cyberattack that knocked the company offline for a week. The filing did not say what specific customer data was stolen, but said FNF is providing credit monitoring and identity theft services to affected customers, suggesting that the stolen customer information was personal or sensitive in nature. FNF said it "contained" the cyberattack on November 26 following a week-long outage that virtually froze all of the company and much of its subsidiaries' operations.
OrCam's latest product is an app that not only reduces background noise in conversations but helps you focus on the voices of people speaking around you.
Michigan played in the three most-watched games of the 2023 season.
There's less than 100 days until Super Bowl 58 — are you ready to watch?
Moderating food and gas prices are helping consumers to shift their spending to discretionary items.
"Sun Seekers" author Rachel McRady on the diagnosis that changed her family.
Boeing’s efforts to get its grounded 737–9 Max back in service hit a snag after the Federal Aviation Administration deemed its remediation efforts lacking.
Available in adorable gift sets — there's even a coupon for $10 off.
Tack One, a Singapore-based startup, wants to help make sure your kids, elderly parents and pets are safe with AI-powered location technology. Today, the company unveiled its new generation of GPS device, Tack GPS Plus, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024. The startup launched its GPS tracker in 2021 to address the pain point of the short battery life on the market and lower the tracking service cost, making location tracking extremely affordable.
XPeng Aeroht, a division of Chinese car company Xpeng, reveals a fantastical concept that combines a flashy sports car and a helicopter at CES 2024.
Hopes for gains rest on the coming CPI inflation report and what it means for interest-rate cuts.
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has banned the data broker X-Mode Social from sharing or selling users’ sensitive location data, the federal regulator said Tuesday. The first of its kind settlement prohibits X-Mode, now known as Outlogic, from sharing and selling users' sensitive information to others. The settlement will also require the data broker to delete or destroy all the location data it previously collected, along with any products produced from this data, unless the company obtains consumer consent or ensures the data has been de-identified.
Netflix’s long-anticipated series adaptation of author Liu Cixin’s 3 Body Problem finally has a full trailer. The show premieres on March 21 and is developed by former Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, along with producer an d writer Alexander Woo.
Google is introducing a slew of updates to Chromecast and Android to make casting and sharing between non-Apple devices easier.
The new EcoFlow unit can hold up to 90kWh of power.
Honda unveiled two concepts that will kick off its new 0 Series lineup of all-electric cars. The first will arrive in 2026.