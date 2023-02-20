Austin police arrest 2 in connection to street racing events, report 4 separate incidents

Austin police responded to four instances of illegal "street takeovers" on Saturday going into Sunday night and arrested two people in connection to the incidents.

The first incident, videos of which went viral on social media, happened downtown at South Lamar Boulevard and Barton Springs Road. Police said the first 911 call came at about 9 p.m. Within minutes, multiple 911 calls reported people were racing, circling the intersection, running red lights, blocking traffic and shooting fireworks, the Austin Police Department said.

Police didn't clear the intersection until nearly 45 minutes after the first 911 call, the statement said. The first officer showed up at the incident nearly 20 minutes after it started, which police said was "due to no units nearby."

The statement does not mention instances seen in videos and posts on social media, which included police initially speeding through the intersection and leaving, before going back about 10 minutes later to clear the crowd. Other videos showed the group of people pushing back a squad car and shooting fireworks at the car.

Nearly 40 minutes after the group was first dispersed, an officer reported the group was at the intersection of East Anderson Lane and the Interstate 35 Service Road. Police said they began driving recklessly and that police again cleared the crowd, but a time was not given for when the crowd was dispersed.

Roughly an hour and a half later at 12:52 a.m., multiple 911 calls were received that the group was in the Mueller neighborhood at Berkman Drive and Barbara Jordan Boulevard. Officers arrived nearly 6 minutes later, reported that glass was being thrown and began clearing the crowd, which took about 10 minutes.

Officers received the last call at 1:35 a.m. with reports of someone starting a fire and cars doing donuts at the Metric Boulevard and Braker Lane intersection in North Austin. Videos on social media captured this moment, where a truck drove through a fire, but the fire exploded. While the truck appeared undamaged, videos showed multiple people caught on fire, although they seemed to get the fire put out.

Police said this crowd was dispersed at 1:56 a.m.

During these incidents, police reported that people threw rocks and bottles and pointed lasers at them and squad cars. One officer sustained injuries not considered life-threatening and has been released from the hospital.

The two people police arrested were charged with evading arrest. Austin police said they are continuing to investigate the event and that more charges may be filed.

Austin police called the incidents "street takeovers," but these instances are known as "sideshows" and first gained popularity in the Bay Area in the 1980s and 90s.

Reviews of Instagram accounts by the Stateman connected to the coordinated event found that it was planned for weeks and included groups and people from cities across the state, including San Antonio and Houston.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Austin street racing incidents lead to two arrests