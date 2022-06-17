Austin police arrest four suspects in string of nine armed robberies after victim shoots alleged robber

Four suspects are now in custody for allegedly taking part in a string of nine armed robberies over the last week in Austin, Texas, only ending when a victim pulled out a gun and shot one of the suspects in the leg.

Paul Rossum, 18, Andre Harris, 18, and Jaylyn Reed, 17, were all charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. Additional charges are pending as police continue their investigation.

A fourth juvenile suspect, who had just been released from custody with an ankle monitor on May 27 but cut it off two days later, was also arrested.

The crime spree started on June 10 and spanned from downtown to north Austin.

"One suspect would exit the vehicle and then enter a busy business area. The other suspects inside the car would also identify potential 'targets,' the Austin Police Department said.

NYPD REPORTS 51% SURGE IN CAR THEFTS, AS ‘BRAZEN’ CRIMINALS BOAST OF STOLEN VEHICLES ON SOCIAL MEDIA

"Once a person is identified, the suspects approach them, point a handgun, and demand their belongings. In several cases, the victims suffered head injuries after being 'pistol-whipped' by the group of men."

The robberies came to an end on June 14, when the suspects pulled up to a male and female victim who were walking into a shopping mall and allegedly robbed the male of his backpack.

"Reed moved towards the getaway car while pointing his handgun at the female victim," Austin police said. "The male victim pulled out his firearm and fired several shots at Reed and those in the Chevy Malibu in self-defense. As a result of this confrontation, Reed was shot in his right leg."

Officers located the suspects a short distance away and put a tourniquet on Reed's leg. He was later transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Jail records did not list an attorney who could speak on their behalf.

Rossum, Reed, and the juvenile suspect were previously arrested by Austin police in 2021 for a series of robberies.