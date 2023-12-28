A Kyle man has been charged with first-degree murder after police say he fatally shot his wife's lover in Southeast Austin earlier this month.

Austin police said in a news release that David Urias Mejia-Villagran, 43, shot and killed Jorge Ordonez-Perez, a 28-year-old Austin resident who reportedly had a romantic relationship with Villagran's wife.

Austin police officers found Perez dead in the parking lot of the South Shore apartment complex on Dec. 19 after the Hays County sheriff's office responded to a domestic violence situation at Villagran's home in Kyle. Villagran had confronted his wife over her affair with Perez, according to a news release.

Villagran is currently in custody at the Travis County Jail and could face up to 99 years in prison if convicted.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Austin police arrest Kyle man in connection with murder of wife's lover