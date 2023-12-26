Austin police arrest man suspected in Barton Creek mall shooting

Austin police arrested the gunman who they believe shot and injured one person at Barton Creek Square mall on Dec. 16.

Police said Vincent Gutierrez, 19, fled the scene immediately after shooting an as-yet identified person, who was treated at a local hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening.

According to a statement, Gutierrez has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, carrying a bond of $30,000 for each count. The second-degree felony charge is punishable by a maximum sentence of 20 years and a $10,000 fine. Gutierrez was booked into the Travis County Jail on Thursday, and it was unclear whether he had posted bond as of Tuesday morning.

Previously, police said two groups, composed of four males, met at the mall because one of the groups was selling merchandise through social media. They did not specify what the merchandise was but added the person who was shot was part of one of the groups.

Staff writer Skye Seipp contributed reporting.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Austin police arrest man in connection with Barton Creek mall shooting