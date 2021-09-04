Austin Police arrest murder suspect connected to July fatal shooting

Sep. 4—AUSTIN — The Austin Police Department arrested a man Friday wanted in connection to a July shooting that killed a 20-year-old woman.

Police announced the arrest of Me'Darian Ledale McGruder, 27, in a Facebook post Friday afternoon.

McGruder was wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of Tyesha Tahne Gills, 20, which occurred just before 2 a.m. July 31, at a home in the 100 block of 10th Street Northwest in Austin.

A warrant was issued for McGruder's arrest by police on Aug. 2.

"The Austin Police Department wants to thank the public with their help in this case," police said in the Facebook post.

No court date had been filed as of Friday afternoon.