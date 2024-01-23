Austin police arrest Pflugerville man accused of impersonating officer

A Pflugerville man accused of impersonating an Austin police officer was arrested Monday after police said photos of him wearing a homemade police uniform surfaced on a dating app.

Sean MacDonald, 35, is believed to have falsely identified himself as a member of the Austin Police Department since at least 2020, aggravated assault detective Brandon Solis said in a news conference Tuesday. He is charged with false identification as a peace officer, a misdemeanor.

Police began investigating MacDonald on Jan. 16 after they discovered photos of him wearing a replica uniform that he had posted to a dating app. Members of the department's Aggravated Assault Unit confirmed he had never been employed by the department and observed him on Sunday. He was arrested without incident during a traffic stop a day later.

Who is Sean MacDonald?

Minimal details of MacDonald's life came to light Tuesday as a result of the investigation. He previously worked at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, though not in a security or law enforcement role, Solis said. He added that records indicate MacDonald has never held a law enforcement role in Texas.

The uniform MacDonald wore in the photos obtained by Austin police was homemade, but it was incredibly accurate, Solis said. However, MacDonald did not acquire the uniform through the Austin Police Department.

It's unclear if MacDonald made or bought the uniform, Solis said, but unofficial police uniforms can commonly be found for sale on eBay, Etsy and other online shopping sites.

Police unsure of MacDonald's impersonation motive

Solis did not provide details regarding any actions MacDonald might have taken while imitating an Austin police officer during the news conference, though he said an investigation into the situation is ongoing.

He asked anyone with knowledge of MacDonald's impersonation efforts to come forward through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. Solis also said anyone who has concerns about future interactions with Austin police officers can check on officers' validity by contacting the department's public information office at Police3@AustinTexas.Gov or by calling 512-974-5017.

