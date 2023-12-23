Austin Police arrest suspect in shooting at Barton Square Mall

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin Police arrested a man Thursday who they believe is connected to the Saturday, Dec. 16 shooting at the Barton Creek Square Mall that left one person injured.

APD officers arrested Vincent Gutierrez, 19, on two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. He has been booked into the Travis County jail.

Around 5 p.m. on Dec. 16, police responded to shots fired at the Barton Creek Mall, where they found one man with a non-life-threatening gun wound.

Police believe that four men, two in each group, met at the mall to sell merchandise that was being purchased from social media. After the two groups met, a physical fight began and led to the shooting. The victim did not know Gutierrez, APD said.

Police said that the suspects left the scene after the shooting.

Even though Austin Police believe this was an isolated incident, officers are patrolling the area more frequently than before the shooting, they said.

APP asks anyone with information to contact APD’s Aggravated Assault unit at 512-974-5245. Police said the public may submit their tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for information that leads to an arrest.

