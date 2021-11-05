Austin Police ask for help finding taxi cab robber

Nov. 5—AUSTIN — The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a man who robbed a taxi cab driver Tuesday, Nov. 2, in Austin.

Officers responded to the call at 8:51 p.m. at the intersection of 10th Street Northwest and West Oakland Avenue, Police Captain Todd Clennon said.

Clennon said the suspect stole $96 from the driver, who was not injured in the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident or suspect should call the Austin Police Department at 507-437-9400.