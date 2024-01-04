Austin police bodycam footage shows man drawing gun before fatal 6th Street shooting

Body and security camera footage released on Wednesday by the Austin Police Department provided further details of the shooting on Sixth Street last month in which officers killed a man who attempted to bring a handgun inside a club and then pointed it at officers and bystanders.

Many of the details shown in the video footage were previously released, such as that Trei Michael Adriec Hernandez was told he could not enter the Soho Lounge on East Sixth Street because he had a weapon. The bar employee told officers that Hernandez did not want to be searched before entering the bar. That employee then told officers, “He can’t get in. He’s got a weapon on him,” which can be heard on the video footage.

When Austin police officers approached Hernandez, he pulled out a gun, and as an officer reached to grab it, Hernandez pulled away and pointed his weapon at officers, according to the Police Department.

Detective Christopher Bell, officer Thomas Childress and officer Bradley Smith each fired numerous shots at Hernandez, striking him multiple times, according to the department. As Hernandez lay on the ground after being shot, officers can be heard shouting at him to "drop the gun." Hernandez, who police said also fired his weapon, died at the scene.

Three other people were injured by the shooting, one of them with serious injuries, according to police. Whether police or Hernandez caused the injuries is still being investigated, the department said.

Each of the three officers has since been placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of the investigation.

As part of Wednesday's release, the Austin Police Department did not release body camera footage from two of the officers who shot Hernandez. Instead, the department released the video footage from two other officers who were present but did not fire their weapons, stating that their videos provided a "clearer visual" of what happened.

Representatives with the Austin Police Department did not immediately respond to a list of questions sent by the American-Statesman, including how many gunshots officers fired, whether police had determined why Hernandez tried to enter the bar with a gun and whether the bystander with serious injuries has recovered.

A press release sent on Wednesday said the details so far are "preliminary," as the department is still "very early in the investigation."

