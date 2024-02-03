Austin police bodycam footage shows officers shooting man who stabbed multiple people

Police body-worn camera footage released Friday provides further details of the moments when officers shot a man who police said killed his girlfriend and stabbed other people at a home in Northeast Austin on Jan. 21.

The footage, which the Austin Police Department published on its YouTube page, shows the moments officer Cody Crumplar arrived at the home at 12310 Uttimer Lane around 12:30 a.m. Crumplar is seen rushing up to the door and kicking it open.

Body camera footage shows trails of blood on the floor of the home, and screams can be heard inside.

As Crumplar makes his way through the living room, around a hall entryway, a man appears. Police said this man had a knife and was holding a woman with multiple stab wounds.

Crumplar and two other officers then shot the man, Jose Reynaldo Martinez-Argueta, multiple times.

While inside the home, police found the dead body of Maryuri Leticia Reconco-Moncada with multiple stab wounds. Investigators determined that Reconco-Moncada and Martinez-Argueta were in a relationship and got into a fight that night.

Martinez-Argueta has been charged with murder, a first-degree felony, and two charges of aggravated assault, a second-degree felony. Martinez-Argueta remains in the Travis County Jail with a bail set at more than $3 million for all of the charges.

The woman who was being held by Martinez-Argueta when police entered the home was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Medics also took another person who had been stabbed multiple times to the hospital. Both have since been released, officials said.

While inside the home, police also found three children without any injuries.

