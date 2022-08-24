Austin police close area near Auditorium Shores for homicide investigation

Authorities have temporarily closed portions of Auditorium Shores at Town Lake Metropolitan Park after it became the site of a suspected homicide Wednesday morning.

Investigators responded to the park, located on the south side of West Riverside Drive near Lady Bird Lake in South Austin, just before 8 a.m. Wednesday. Police have not yet released any specific details about the case.

Austin police were planning to hold a news conference later in the morning, a statement from police said.

Last week, Austin police were investigating its 49th homicide case of the year, which puts the annual total above 2020's caseload, which at the time was the highest in more than 20 years.

Police on Aug. 16 responded at 10:57 a.m. to the intersection of East Sixth and Sabine streets in downtown Austin to reports of a shooting. When officers arrived at the scene, they found 36-year-old Chester Sauls on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound. Sauls was pronounced dead at the scene.

A person of interest in the case has been identified, police said. Anyone with more information or video about this case should call police at 512-974-8477; the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 512-472-8477, use the new Crime Stoppers App, or email police at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov.

Authorities last year had tallied 89 homicides, the most such deaths since at least the 1960s, when Austin police first began keeping those kinds of records. The death toll last year was more than the number of killings in 2019 and 2020 combined.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Austin police close park areas near Lady Bird Lake for homicide case