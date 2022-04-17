Austin Police Department investigate 'suspicious death' Sunday near South Congress Avenue

Austin Police homicide detectives are investigating what led to the death of a person found early Sunday in a South Austin neighborhood near South Congress Avenue.

At 4:36 a.m. 911 dispatchers received a call from someone who said they had "located a deceased person" in the 200 block of E. Milton Street, Sgt. Marcos Johnson said during a news conference Sunday.

When officers arrived they found a deceased person with "obvious trauma to the body," Johnson said.

Sgt. Marcos Johnson providing a media brief for the suspicious death in the 200 block of E. Milton St. APD case #22-1070307 Posted by Austin Police Department on Sunday, April 17, 2022

The investigation is still in its preliminary stages. As of 9 a.m. Sunday, there was no information about the victim's identity, injuries or cause of death.

It's unclear whether the victim lived in the area or where the incident began.

Johnson said police had not yet identified a suspect and no arrests had been made.

Anyone who has information about the incident can call Austin Police Homicide Unit at 512-477-3588.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Austin police investigate death Sunday near South Congress Avenue