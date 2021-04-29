Austin Police Department releases videos of officer-involved shootings that left Alex Gonzales dead

The Austin Police Department released dashcam footage, police body-worn cameras, bystander cell phone footage and surveillance video of two fatal officer-involved shootings that left 27-year-old Alex Gonzales dead in January.

Gabriel Gutierrez, an Austin police officer who was off-duty at the time, got into a "road rage" incident with Gonzales shortly after midnight on Jan. 5. There is no dashcam video of this initial incident since Gutierrez was in his personal vehicle, but nearby surveillance video shows Gonzalez pulling up beside Gutierrez's car, at which point several muzzle flashes can be seen.

Gutierrez called 911 and told the dispatcher, "It was a road rage incident. I was driving and he cut me off, and he pointed a gun at me. ... The driver of the vehicle — he’s shot."

Gonzales's girlfriend was laying on the ground and his 2-month-old baby was in the back seat.

Officer Luis Serrato was the first on-duty Austin police officer to arrive at the scene. The officers yelled at Gonzales, who was standing up near the driver's side of the car, to put his hands up and stop moving multiple times.

Gonzales then walked around the back of the car to where his girlfriend was lying on the ground and opened the back seat, where his baby was located.

"Put your hands up! ... Do not reach!" the officers can be heard yelling several times.

When Guttierez opened the back seat, Officer Serrato fired 10 shots at Gonzalez. He was pronounced deceased at the scene minutes later after EMS arrived.

Authorities located a gun on the floorboard of the driver's seat.

The attorney for Gonzales’s parents, Scott Hendler, told KXAN that "what happened is unconscionable" and "there's no credible defense for it."

"He walks to the other side of the vehicle where his girlfriend and the mother of his child is lying on the ground, wounded, to check on her," Hendler told the local news outlet. "She asks him to check on the baby. He then opens the back door to look in and leans in to check on the baby, and that’s when he’s shot."

Gonzales's girlfriend was also shot multiple times but was transported to a hospital and treated for her injuries. The baby was unharmed but was also transported to a hospital.

The APD is now investigating the shootings involving Officers Gutierrez and Serrato separately.