Austin police hunt suspect accused of breaking into apartments with intent to commit sexual assault

The Austin Police Department is asking people living in the community to be vigilant for a man who has been breaking into homes with the intent to commit sexual assault.

Investigators said during a news conference Tuesday that last month they started looking into a series of burglaries with intent to sexually assault victims. The suspect has been targeting victims in apartment complexes near Berkman and US Highway 290 on the northeast side of the city.

The most recent incidents happened in the overnight hours of Jan. 6-7, FOX 7 Austin reports.

Police are not releasing the number of victims who have come forward, but believe there could be more unreported cases. They also do not believe the suspect is targeting a particular type of victim.

TEXAS MAN WHO SHOT ROBBER AT HOUSTON RESTAURANT TO BE INVESTIGATED BY GRAND JURY

"This type of incident when it’s repeated like this is not a common occurrence, but when something like this does happen, all hands come to bare in trying to solve it as quickly as possible," Austin PD Sex Crimes Unit Sgt. Robert Barger said.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

The suspect has been described as a white or Hispanic male, approximately 5'7" to 5'9" in his 30s with a slender athletic build, short brown hair, and possible facial hair.

TEXAS EXECUTES FORMER SUBURBAN HOUSTON COP WHO HIRED HITMEN TO KILL WIFE

The department believes some victims may be afraid to come forward due to their immigration status.

"We want to assure them that it’s important that they contact us, we have no interest in what their status is, and we hope that does not prevent them from reporting, we really need to know about this, and we want to work their case," Austin PD Sex Crimes Unit Lt. Chris Leleux said.

Community members are urged to lock their doors and windows while the search for the suspect continues.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meetings will be set up with residents living in the targeted apartment complexes, APD said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. Tips may be submitted anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program or by calling 512-472-8477. A reward up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest. Reference APD case #22-3400147.