Austin police identify armed man killed by officers outside Soho Lounge on Sixth Street

Austin police have identified the armed man who tried to enter a Sixth Street bar just before midnight Dec. 16 and was fatally shot by officers after the man pointed his weapon at the cops and bystanders.

Trei Michael Adriec Hernandez, 29, was living in the Austin area and had three children and one stepchild, according to a GoFundMe set up by a family friend.

In a news release, police said officers responded to the Soho Lounge on East Sixth Street after getting a report that Hernandez had tried to enter the bar with a gun.

A Soho Lounge employee refused to let Hernandez in after he refused to be searched, and that employee told the approaching officers that, “He can’t get in. He’s got a weapon on him," according to an Austin police news release.

The three responding officers fired their weapons at Hernandez, killing him after he pointed his gun at them, according to the release. Hernandez also fired his weapon, police said.

Hernandez, who received multiple gunshot wounds, was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:02 a.m.

Three bystanders were also wounded in the shooting, with one sustaining serious injuries, police said. No officers were injured, and an investigation is ongoing to determine whose injuries were caused by police or Hernandez.

The police department has not identified the officers who shot Hernandez. All three have been placed on administrative duty as per the department's protocol, the news release said.

The Travis County district attorney's office and the Austin Police Department Special Investigations Unit are conducting a criminal investigation, while the department's Internal Affairs Unit, with oversight from the Office of Police Oversight, conducts an administrative investigation.

