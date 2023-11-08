Austin police identify persons of interest in Davante Reece's death, still seek public's help

The Austin Police Department has identified persons of interest in the May murder of 18-year-old Davante Reece but has not named or arrested suspects.

The Police Department is again asking for the public's assistance in identifying those responsible for Reece's death.

Reece was shot after 11 p.m. on May 9 in the parking lot of an apartment complex at 5707 Manor Road in East Austin. At the time of the shooting, Reece was surrounded by a large group of people who had congregated in the parking lot. Police have identified a majority of the individuals present at the scene of the crime but have not pinpointed the assailant.

Police responded to reports of gunshots, though witnesses did not initially find any victims. A short time later, a woman reported her boyfriend had been shot, and law enforcement officials located Reece near Breeze Lane, a few blocks from where the gunshots originated, with multiple gunshot wounds. Reece died at the scene.

Anyone with any information should contact Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. Tips can be submitted anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program at austincrimestoppers.org or 512-472-8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.

At a press conference Wednesday morning, Reece's mother, Dorita, asked the public to come forward with any information to help identify her son's killer.

"I'm here this morning to ask for help. I need you to put yourselves in my shoes. ... Please help me find my baby's killer," she said. "He was only 18 years old; he hadn't even seen life yet."

Dorita Reece, who wore her son's cap, believes the murder was motivated by jealousy, saying her son was always well dressed and had a good job.

"I guarantee he's up there with his wings on, in a better place than the guy who shot him could ever be," she said.

