Austin police identify victims in Arboretum shooting, say attacks were random

A broken window is covered in plywood at Teapioca at The Arboretum on Friday September 1, 2023, where a fatal shooting happened on Thursday.

Authorities believe a woman who died and a second who was critically injured in a shooting in the Arboretum in Northwest Austin were victims of a random attack by a gunman who then shot himself, police said Friday evening.

Austin police are still investigating the circumstances of the shooting at the outdoor shopping mall, which initially led to 911 calls as an active shooting and prompted a large emergency response shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday. Two other people were evaluated for minor injuries.

Police identified the victims who died as 64-year-old Laura Jauregui but did not name the injured woman. The gunman was identified as 38-year-old Tang-Kang Dave Chiang.

Police have built their investigation largely using witness statements and security video and have also asked that any person in the area with pictures or video provide them to police immediately.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Austin shooting: Police ID victims, say attacks were random