Austin police investigate 2 suspicious shooting deaths

Authorities are investigating two suspicious deaths that occurred in East Austin and Southeast Austin on Wednesday.

The first shooting happened in the 1700 block of Frontier Valley Drive in Southeast Austin, said Juan Asencio, a spokesperson for Austin police.

Authorities were called to the area at about 3:30 p.m. and found a man, who is believed to have been in his 30s, with a gunshot wound to his neck. Austin-Travis County EMS took the man to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Investigators have identified a person of interest related to the shooting, Asencio said Wednesday.

Later on Wednesday, Austin police were called to another shooting at around 10 p.m. in the 1700 block of Maple Avenue in East Austin.

A woman called Austin police and told them she found her friend inside her home, unresponsive and surrounded by blood, authorities said. Once at the home, Austin police realized the person had been shot.

Austin-Travis County EMS arrived at the scene, but did not take the victim to the hospital because the person was already dead, Asencio said.

Investigators found "suspicious activity" inside the home, he said, adding that it is unclear how long before 10 p.m. Wednesday that the victim had been shot.

