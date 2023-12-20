Austin police investigated fewer complaints sent by oversight office in 2022, report shows

The Austin Police Department investigated fewer community complaints it was sent by the Office of Police Oversight in 2022, despite being sent nearly 70% more complaints that year than the previous one.

The office sent 689 complaints it received from citizens to the Police Department for an investigation into possible policy violations. Of that number, the department investigated 47 of the complaints — 17 of which resulted in determination of a policy violation — and dropped 401 of the complaints that were not deemed worthy of an investigation, according to the annual report for 2022 that was released on Monday.

“The decrease in the number of external complaints investigated by APD reflects an opportunity for APD to build trust with the community,” said Gail McCant, director of the Office of Police Oversight, in a press release sent on Wednesday.

Why did Austin police receive more complaints?

The increase in the number of complaints sent by the Office of Police Oversight was a "predictable" result of stripping the office of its powers to investigate complaints made by the public, said Kathy Mitchell, senior adviser of Equity Action.

In late 2021, an arbitrator ruled the Office of Police Oversight had overstepped its authority by conducting investigations into complaints, stating that went against the city's contract with the police union.

Mitchell said this ruling points to why the office started sending more complaints to the Austin Police Department in 2022. The data shows that people were less likely to make a report to the Office of Police Oversight when it has less power to investigate complaints, she added, and that complaints are less likely to result in discipline based on the data in this report.

"This is a broken system," Mitchell said. "This is a system designed to ensure that there is no accountability for what happens on the street. So we addressed it with the (Austin Police Oversight Act), and voters passed it by an 80% margin."

The police oversight act was meant, in part, to ensure the Office of Police Oversight had independent access to certain police records, such as body camera footage, and make the office a “central depository” of records on the outcomes of complaints and officer discipline.

How did Austin police handle complaints?

Last year saw a rise of more than two-thirds in the number of community complaints the Office of Police Oversight sent in for investigation compared to 2021.

While the Office of Police Oversight was more likely to send in complaints, the Austin Police Department was less likely to deem those complaints worthy of an investigation. For instance, in 2021 the department received 220 community complaints to investigate. Police looked into 90 of those, according to the report.

Data from the 2022 annual report shows that community members were also less likely to submit complaints to the office. Overall, people contacted the office with either complaints or compliments 1,876 times in 2022, about 363 fewer times than in the previous year.

The Office of Police Oversight also oversaw how many internal complaints were made and investigated by the department. Last year, the Austin Police Department investigated 161 internal complaints out of the 202 that were made. Of those investigated, 101 showed policy violations, the report said.

Most of the 689 community complaints submitted by the office for review by the Austin Police Department were either closed by administrators or sent to a supervisor for follow-up, according to the report. The department found that a majority of those complaints did not rise to the level of a policy violation, according to the report.

Of the 47 community complaints the department investigated, 13 resulted in up to 15 days or more of suspension, meaning a potentially serious policy violation or criminal conduct occurred.

The Office of Police Oversight and the Austin Police Department did not return the American-Statesman's requests for comment by the deadline.

