Austin police investigating 27th homicide of 2023 after two people found dead in apartment

Two people were found dead inside a Northwest Austin apartment on Monday night in the city's 27th homicide of the year, police said.

Austin Police Department officers were called to 10015 Lake Creek Parkway around 5:38 p.m. after a resident called to report a "disturbance" near building 3, Cpl. Jose Mendez said at a news conference Monday night. Officers entered the apartment and found two people "with obvious trauma to their bodies," he said.

The residents, who police identified as a man and woman in their mid-50s, were pronounced dead on scene. It is being investigated as Austin's 27th homicide of 2023. Authorities didn't release any more details about their deaths, but said it appeared to be an isolated incident with no threat to the public.

Anyone with information about the deaths is asked to call the APD homicide tip line at 512-477-3588.

