Austin police investigating 3 homicides, say there's no threat to the public

Austin police began investigating three homicides Sunday night. Police believe there is not a threat to the public and that each event was an isolated incident.

"We have reason to believe that these aren't just random acts of violence," said Cpl. Jose Mendez, an Austin police public information officer. "Typically, in each scenario, there's some kind of relationship between victim and suspect, whether they're friends or enemies or acquaintances. But, again, as far as the public, if someone saw something, someone heard something, someone has video of something ... we need to work together."

The three homicides made a total of 39 for the year, police said. Through July 2022, Austin saw 40 homicides for the year to date, according to data from the department.

DPS partnership: Greg Abbott orders more DPS troopers to patrol Austin than during APD partnership

Two people found dead in Southeast Austin home

The first took place in Southeast Austin near the airport at 7537 S. Glenn St. About 4:30 p.m., police found a man and a woman in their 70s who had both died from gunshot wounds. A family member had called for a welfare check after not hearing from them for a few days.

Police said preliminary information taken from the investigation pointed toward a homicide while adding that there was no information about the suspect.

Authorities said this is believed to be an isolated incident with no threat to the public.

Man shot and killed after verbal altercation in Northeast Austin

A man died Sunday evening after being shot following a verbal altercation with another man in Northeast Austin, according to police.

Austin police responded to a shooting call near East 52nd Street and Cameron Road just before 8:30 p.m. and discovered a man with “obvious trauma to the body,” Mendez said during a media briefing. The man was pronounced dead at the scene shortly afterward.

Police believe the two men involved in the incident knew each other, and the incident is being investigated as a homicide. The identity of the victim has not been released to the public.

No one has been taken into custody, though police have identified a person of interest in the case whom they are actively searching for, Mendez said.

Police find one person dead after shootout at East Austin gas station

Police responded to a "gun battle" at a Valero in East Austin where they found one male in his teens dead from gunshot wounds.

Officials found the victim inside the store at 1135 Airport Blvd. and attempted life-saving measures, but announced that he died at about 9:20 p.m. Authorities said they believe this was a targeted attack with no threat to the public.

Police are unsure how many people might have suffered injuries during the battle, as police found multiple shell casings and guns on the property. Authorities do not have any suspects or anyone in custody at this time. Officials said they believe the victim who died was a part of the shootout.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: APD responds to 3 homicides Sunday, says there's no threat to public