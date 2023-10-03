Austin police investigating in-custody death after police use Taser on man

A man who was in police custody died early Monday morning in Northwest Austin after officers used a Taser on him when he began injuring himself with a metal object, according to the Police Department.

Destiny Silva, a spokesperson for the Austin Police Department, said officers responded at 3 a.m. to a call of a "seriously injured" man in the 12000 block of Research Boulevard who was running through multiple lanes of traffic. The man was not wearing a shirt and was injured, according to Silva.

When police arrived, they initially tried to make verbal contact with him to de-escalate the situation, according to Silva.

He then began hurting himself with a metal object, prompting an officer to use a Taser on him, Silva said. Officers began administering aid to the man, Silva said. Austin-Travis County EMS then took him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 4 a.m.

The incident is being investigated as an in-custody death, and police said they would not release the name of the man.

There will be two investigations: a criminal investigation conducted by the Special Investigations Unit and the District Attorney's office and an internal investigation conducted by the Internal Affairs unit with oversight from Office of Police Oversight.

Austin police did not immediately respond to a list of questions about how many times police used a Taser on the man and details about when he went unresponsive.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Police investigating in-custody death in Northwest Austin